TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.3 point in July from June, marking the first decline in four months, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, suggesting a rapid recovery following the March earthquake and tsunami is levelling off.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 2.7 points from June.

The government maintained its assessment that the coincident index suggested the economy was improving.

Details were as follows:

(month-on-month changes in points) --------------------------------------------------------

JULY JUNE MAY Leading Index +2.7 +3.8 +3.4 Coincident Index -0.3 +2.7 +2.7 Lagging Index -0.6 +0.1 -0.5 --------------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website here