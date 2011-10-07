TOKYO, Oct 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.3 points in August from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, reflecting a steady recovery from the March earthquake although worries about a global slowdown and a strong yen cloud the outlook.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 0.8 points from July.

The government said the coincident index suggested the economy is improving, keeping the assessment unchanged from the previous month.

Details were as follows:

(month-on-month changes in points) --------------------------------------------------

AUGUST JULY JUNE Leading Index -0.8 +2.0 +3.3 Coincident Index +0.3 -0.3 +2.3 Lagging Index +1.0 -0.6 -0.2 -------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)