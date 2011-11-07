TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 1.4 points in September from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday, suggesting the pace of recovery may be losing momentum due to a soaring yen and uncertainty over the global economy.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 2.2 points from August.

The Cabinet Office changed its calculation method for the coincident index from the September data to better reflect the state of the economy. Due to the new method, it revised down its assessment of the index from March to August.

The Cabinet Office in September kept its assessment unchanged, saying that deterioration in the index is halting.

Details were as follows:

(month-on-month changes in points) ----------------------------------------------------------------

SEPT AUG JULY Leading Index -2.2 -1.0 +1.6 Coincident Index -1.4 -0.1 0.0 Lagging Index +1.7 +0.8 -0.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)