TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 1.4 points in September
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Monday,
suggesting the pace of recovery may be losing momentum due to a
soaring yen and uncertainty over the global economy.
The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 2.2
points from August.
The Cabinet Office changed its calculation method for the
coincident index from the September data to better reflect the
state of the economy. Due to the new method, it revised down its
assessment of the index from March to August.
The Cabinet Office in September kept its
assessment unchanged, saying that deterioration in the index is
halting.
Details were as follows:
(month-on-month changes in points)
----------------------------------------------------------------
SEPT AUG JULY
Leading Index -2.2 -1.0 +1.6
Coincident Index -1.4 -0.1 0.0
Lagging Index +1.7 +0.8 -0.8
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)