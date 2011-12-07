TOKYO, Dec 7 - Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.3 points in October from the previous month, rising for the first time in three months, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, was flat from September.

Details were as follows:

(month-on-month changes in points) --------------------------------------------------

OCT SEPT AUG Leading Index 0.0 -2.3 -1.0 Coincident Index +1.3 -1.3 -0.1 Lagging Index -3.9 +1.8 +0.9 -------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)