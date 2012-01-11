TOKYO, Jan 11 - Japan's index of coincident economic
indicators fell a preliminary 1.1 points in November from the
previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, suggesting
the economy lost momentum due to waning export demand.
The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.9 point from
October.
Details were as follows:
(month-on-month changes in points)
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOV OCT SEPT
Leading Index +0.9 -0.3 -1.9
Coincident Index -1.1 +1.3 -0.9
Lagging Index +0.1 -3.0 +1.5
----------------------------------------------------------------
