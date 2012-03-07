TOKYO, March 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators was mostly steady in January, slipping a preliminary 0.5 point from the previous month, indicating that the economy remains on a mild recovery path as demand and production stabilise after last year's earthquake and tsunami.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 1.1 points from December, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday. Details were as follows: (month-on-month changes in points; some figures may be revised) ---------------------------------------------------------------

JAN DEC NOV Leading Index +1.1 +0.5 +0.9 Coincident Index -0.5 +3.3 -1.2 Lagging Index -2.8 +0.5 +0.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)