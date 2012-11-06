TOKYO, Nov 6 Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 2.3 points in September
from August, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, underscoring
views that the economy is entering a mild recession.
The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
which is seen as a gauge of the economy a few months ahead,
dipped 1.5 points from August.
Japan's Cabinet Office cut its view on the coincident index,
saying it is entering a downward phase. That compared with its
previous view that the index was stalling.
To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website
at