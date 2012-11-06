TOKYO, Nov 6 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 2.3 points in September from August, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, underscoring views that the economy is entering a mild recession. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and which is seen as a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, dipped 1.5 points from August. Japan's Cabinet Office cut its view on the coincident index, saying it is entering a downward phase. That compared with its previous view that the index was stalling. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at