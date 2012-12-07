TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.9 point in October from
the previous month, down for the seventh straight month, the
Cabinet Office said on Friday, adding more evidence that the
economy, shackled by weak global demand, may have slipped into a
recession.
The Cabinet Office downgraded its view on the coincident
index for a second straight month and said the index shows
deterioration, suggesting Japan is in a recession.
The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.9 point from
September.
To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at