TOKYO, June 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.0 point in April from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, underscoring views the economy is picking up. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 1.3 points from March. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at: