TOKYO, Aug 6 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators fell a preliminary 0.8 point in June from the previous month, down for the first time in seven months, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday, in a sign that a recovery in the economy could be losing some momentum. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, fell 3.7 points from May. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at: