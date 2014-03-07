CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil prices slide to 3-month low

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3487, or 74.15 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across the yield curve TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed broadly ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve. With inflation showing signs of perking up, Fed policymakers may signal on Wednesday there could be more than the three rat