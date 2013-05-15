Botswana keeps lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent
GABORONE, Feb 28 Botswana's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the inflation forecast will remain low and stable in the medium term.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese consumer confidence improved in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting private spending will stay firm on expectations for the economy to continue improving. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 44.5 in April, up from 43.1 in March. The Cabinet Office had released the March index last month as 44.8 under a old survey methodology. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)
LONDON, Feb 28 Emerging stocks fell to one-week lows on Tuesday, while currencies firmed marginally ahead of a widely-anticipated speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, although both asset classes were on track for hefty monthly gains.
LONDON, Feb 28 World stocks hovered just off all-time highs and were on course for a fourth straight month of gains on Tuesday, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts.