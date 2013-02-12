BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (March 2017)
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after dismissal of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)
TOKYO, Feb 11 Japanese consumer confidence improved in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, with its index rising for the first time in five months, indicating widening signs of economic recovery. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 43.3 in January, up from 39.2 in December. The Cabinet Office raised its view on the consumer sentiment index in light of the rise in the index. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)
BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after dismissal of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)
* Myers Industries Inc- On March 8, co entered into a fifth amended and restated loan agreement with MYE Canada Operations Inc and others
LONDON, March 9 The single currency and lower-rated euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank gave no indication that it would scale back on its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.