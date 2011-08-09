TOKYO, Aug 9 Japanese consumer confidence improved for the third straight month in July, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting economic recovery is progressing after a large natural disaster in March, though a selloff in global markets and a strong yen pose risks.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 37.0 in July, up from 35.3 in June.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

JULY JUNE MAY APRIL General households 37.0 35.3 34.2 33.1

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

