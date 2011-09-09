TOKYO, Sept 9 Japanese consumer confidence was steady in August after rising in the previous three months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, as the economy continued to recover from the March earthquake, though faltering global growth and a strong yen may dampen private spending in coming months.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 37.0 in August, unchanged from July.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

AUG JULY JUNE MAY General households 37.0 37.0 35.3 34.2

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)