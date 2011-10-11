TOKYO, Oct 11 Japanese consumer confidence improved in September, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a steady recovery from the damage caused by the March earthquake.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.6 in September, up from 37.0 in August.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

SEPT AUG JULY JUNE General households 38.6 37.0 37.0 35.3

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)