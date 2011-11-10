TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's consumer confidence index was flat in October from the pervious month and the government cut its assessment on Thursday, as a strong yen and a global economic slowdown weigh on sentiment.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.6 in October, unchanged from September. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

The Cabinet Office cut its assessment to say that the pace of pickup in consumer confidence is moderating. Previously, it had said that the index was picking up.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

OCT SEPT AUG JULY General households 38.6 38.6 37.0 37.0

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

