TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese consumer confidence in November worsened from the previous month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, suggesting that turmoil from Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth are weighing on sentiment.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.1 in November, down from 38.6 in October.

The Cabinet Office downgraded its assessment to say that consumer confidence is almost flat. Previously, it had said the pace of pickup in consumer confidence was moderating.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

NOV OCT SEPT AUG General households 38.1 38.6 38.6 37.0

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

