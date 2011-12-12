TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese consumer confidence
in November worsened from the previous month, a Cabinet Office
survey showed on Monday, suggesting that turmoil from Europe's
debt crisis and slowing global growth are weighing on sentiment.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.1 in November, down
from 38.6 in October.
The Cabinet Office downgraded its assessment to say that
consumer confidence is almost flat. Previously, it had said the
pace of pickup in consumer confidence was moderating.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
Following is a comparison with previous months:
NOV OCT SEPT AUG
General households 38.1 38.6 38.6 37.0
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.
For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:
here
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)