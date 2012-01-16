TOKYO, Jan 16 Japanese consumer confidence in December improved from the previous month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, but worries about the economy and wobbly financial markets cloud the outlook.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 38.9 in December, up from 38.1 in November.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

DEC NOV OCT SEPT General households 38.9 38.1 38.6 38.6

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at: here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)