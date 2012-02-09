TOKYO, Feb 9 Japanese consumer confidence improved in January from the previous month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, but uncertainty over Europe's debt problem and worries about the financial markets may hinder steady recovery.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.0 in January, up from 38.9 in December.

The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of consumer confidence, saying it showed signs of picking up. Previously, it had said confidence was almost flat.

A reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

Following is a comparison with previous months:

JAN DEC NOV OCT General households 40.0 38.9 38.1 38.6

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)