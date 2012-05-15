TOKYO, May 15 Japanese consumer confidence was almost unchanged in April, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, supporting the view that the economy remains on a recovery track.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.0 in April, down slightly from 40.3 in March.
The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of consumer confidence, saying it remains in trend of picking up.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
Following is a comparison with previous months:
APRIL MARCH FEB JAN General households 40.0 40.3 39.9 39.9
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.
For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:
here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)
Next In Markets News
UPDATE 1-New York City, other municipal issuers warn investors on Trump policies
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda to repeal Obamacare and punish 'sanctuary cities' for resisting him on immigration is making its presence felt in the $3.8 trillion municipal bond market.
UPDATE 2-German govt says united on Greece, plays down talk of splits
BERLIN, Feb 3 Germany's government said on Friday it remained united on the need to stabilise the Greek economy despite indications of divergent views between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democratic coalition partners.