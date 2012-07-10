TOKYO, July 10 Japanese consumer confidence
worsened in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, in
a sign that Europe's sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in the
global economy are weighing on sentiment.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which
includes views on incomes and jobs, was 40.4 in June, down from
40.7 in May.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of consumer
confidence, saying sentiment is now flat. Previously it said
sentiment was showing signs of recovering.
Following is a comparison with previous months:
JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH
General households 40.4 40.7 40.0 40.3
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those
with two or more people.
