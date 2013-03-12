UPDATE 1-Net1 UEPS to buy 15 pct stake in South Africa's Cell C
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 12 Japanese consumer confidence improved in February, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the country's economic recovery is gradually broadening to wider areas. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 44.3 in February, up from 43.3 in January. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa)
March 1 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors and bank stocks gained on higher chances of an interest rate hike this month.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3334, or 75.00 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Jan. 20 at C$1.3346 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Canada-U.S. 2-year spread hits largest gap since January 2016 TORONTO, March 1 The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a fresh five-week low against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, pressured by increased chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in March. The U.