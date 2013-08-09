BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holding-bacterin International AMENDED EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
* Effective Feb.28, 2017, Bacterin International amended existing amended and restated credit agreement
TOKYO, Aug 9 Japanese consumer confidence fell in July for a second consecutive month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, suggesting people are turning more cautious about the economy due to slow improvement in wages. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 43.6 in July, down from 44.3 in June. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism. Japan's Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of consumer sentiment, saying the pace of improvement is slowing. Last month the Cabinet Office said consumer confidence was improving.(Reporting by Stanley White)
March 2 Banks across the world have paid about $321 billion in fines since the 2007-2008 financial crisis as regulators stepped up scrutiny, according to a note by the Boston Consulting Group.
LONDON, March 2 European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday she did not expect France to follow Britain and leave the European Union and that she doubted there would be a stock market crash in the near future.