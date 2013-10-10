TOKYO, Oct 10 Japanese consumer confidence rose
in September, posting the first gain in four months, a
government survey showed on Thursday, in a sign positive effects
from the government's reflationary policies are being sustained.
The Cabinet Office, which compiles the report, said the
survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes
views on incomes and jobs, was 45.4 in September, up from 43.0
in the previous month.
A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
The Cabinet Office raised its assessment on consumer
sentiment, saying it is in an improving trend. Previously it
said improvement was stalling.(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)