DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, March 12 Japanese consumer confidence slipped in February, down for the third straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday. The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 38.3 in February, falling from 40.5 in January. A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations