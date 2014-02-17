* Weak spending raises questions about economic outlook
* Some worry spending could disappoint after sales tax hike
* Workers lack confidence to spend, blow for Abenomics
* Jobless rate at six-year low, but contract workers at
record high
* Job security a concern, doubts many firms can afford to
raise wages
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Feb 18 Japanese consumers ended last year
with a whimper instead of the bang many had expected,
reinforcing a nagging worry that the prime minister's aggressive
policies are struggling to find support among those key to its
success.
Economic growth figures on Monday added to evidence that
concern about job security is holding back consumers, trumping
the urge to spend before a rise in the national sales tax rate
in April makes goods more expensive.
Although Japan's jobless rate is at a six-year low, the
number of contract workers, who are paid less than regular
staff, is at a record high.
That equation is undermining the government's base scenario
that consumer spending will boom in the months before the tax
hike, fall sharply immediately afterwards and then resume steady
growth underpinned by falling unemployment and rising wages.
Such a scenario is key to the broader goal of dragging the
sluggish economy out of almost two decades of stagnation marked
by grinding deflation and on to a path of sustainable growth.
"We're facing the uncomfortable possibility that consumer
spending won't get any better before the tax hike," said Norio
Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho Securities Research &
Consulting Co.
"The jobs market is improving, but the problem is
non-regular workers. This could be behind disappointing
spending."
The government, which has played an unusually prominent role
in lobbying companies to raise wages, could come under pressure
to use more structural economic reforms to broaden growth and
reverse labour market reforms that could increase contract
workers.
The Bank of Japan could face calls to ease policy but can
likely fend off the pressure, arguing that its economic
forecasts already take into account swings in consumer spending.
It unleashed a programme last year of massive cash injections
into the economy that is now bigger than that of the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
GDP figures on Monday showed that Japan's private
consumption grew a weaker-than-expected 0.5 percent in the
fourth quarter of last year. This confounded expectations for
0.7 percent growth.
Overall economic growth in the October-December period was
much lower than expected at 0.3 percent.
Purchases of cars were the main reason for the increase in
consumption, but Japanese spent less on clothes and food, which
pessimists say is a sign of weakening confidence because it
suggests lower income earners are holding back.
In December, consumer sentiment hit the lowest level in just
over a year due to a spreading fear that wages will stop
improving, Cabinet Office data showed.
A six-year-low jobless rate of 3.7 percent should, in
theory, give consumers confidence to spend. But new jobs are
going to contract workers, who earn on average only a third of
what regular employees get paid.
In December, contract workers made up a record 37.5 percent
of the workforce, up from 35.3 percent at the start of the year.
During that time, the ratio of regular workers fell to 62.5
percent from 64.7 percent.
When Japan last raised the sales tax in 1997, contract
workers accounted for around 23 percent of the workforce.
Compounding the problem, Abe is pushing legislation that
would make it easier for companies to replace regular employees
with contract workers.
The aim of the legislation is to make the labour force more
mobile and flexible, but this could backfire by hurting
consumption, just as it did when the ruling Liberal Democratic
Party first expanded the number of contract workers in the early
2000s.
Abe's government will raise the national sales tax of 5
percent - the lowest equivalent consumption tax alongside Canada
in the OECD - to 8 percent in April to pay for healthcare costs
in one of the world's fastest ageing societies.
Some optimists argue there is still ample time for spending
to pick up in the current quarter and that strong car sales in
the fourth quarter showed people were willing to spend big.
However, others argue lacklustre spending overall is a
symptom of declining confidence that Abe can succeed in
encouraging companies to raise wages substantially.
That means consumption could stay weak later this year and
make it politically difficult for Abe to secure a second planned
stage in raising the sales tax to 10 percent in 2015 - part of a
broad effort to rein in the country's massive public debt that
is more than double the size of the economy.
Under direct pressure from Abe, a few big-name companies
such as Toyota Motor Corp and convenience store chain
Lawson Inc have suggested they may raise base pay.
But there are doubts that smaller firms in Japan, which
employ most workers, can follow suit. While Toyota expects to
post a record operating profit this financial year, those
further down the supply chain are feeling cost pressures. Pay
rises are the last thing on their minds.
"The gains in wages so far are not spreading to consumption,
meaning spending may not be strong enough to drive growth in the
second half of the year," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed
income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"There will be public works spending, but the scale and the
impact could be less than in previous years."
The government has already passed a 5.5 trillion yen
stimulus package that relies on public works to prop up demand
after the tax hike.
However, the government is already having trouble spending
public works money due to a shortage of construction workers. If
this delays the stimulus package, aggregate demand could suffer.