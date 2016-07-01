BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
(Corrects to say estimate was for a fall, not gain, paragraph 2) TOKYO, July 1 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to May. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in June from a year earlier, versus a 0.5 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Stanley White)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Friday to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms and halt a Labor Department rule designed to curb potential conflicts among brokers who give retirement advice, according to a senior White House official.
* Phillips 66 reports fourth-quarter earnings of $163 million or $0.31 per share