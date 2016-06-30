Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
(Corrects to say estimate was for a fall, not gain, paragraph 2) TOKYO, July 1 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual fall. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to May. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.5 percent in June from a year earlier, versus a 0.5 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. ()
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald