BRIEF-Lyondellbasell prices public offering of guaranteed notes
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the first drop in four months in a sign the central bank's 1 percent inflation goal remains elusive.
The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a flat reading.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.6 percent in May from a year earlier, data by the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.6 percent in June from a year earlier, roughly in line with a market forecast for a 0.7 percent decline. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027
* Parker-Hannifin says on Feb 21, co priced a private offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.