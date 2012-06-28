TOKYO, June 29 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, marking the first drop in four months in a sign the central bank's 1 percent inflation goal remains elusive.

The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, compared with a median market forecast for a flat reading.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.6 percent in May from a year earlier, data by the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Friday.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.6 percent in June from a year earlier, roughly in line with a market forecast for a 0.7 percent decline. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford)