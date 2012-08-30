TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in July from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, as the economy struggles to escape deflation and achieve the central bank's 1 percent inflation target.

The decline in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh fruit, vegetables and seafood, matched the median market forecast, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

It was the third straight month of declines, following a 0.2 percent drop in the core index in June.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.6 percent in the year to July, the data showed.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data and a leading indicator for nationwide prices, fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier, slightly less than a median market forecast for a 0.6 percent decline.

