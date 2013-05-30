TOKYO May 31 Japan's core consumer prices fell
0.4 percent in April from a year earlier, marking the sixth
straight month of declines, government data showed on Friday,
underscoring the challenges the central bank faces in meeting
its 2 percent inflation target.
The fall in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched
a median market forecast, and followed a 0.5 percent
year-on-year decline in March.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier,
compared with a market forecast for a 0.2 percent decline. They
fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier in April.
