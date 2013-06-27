TOKYO, June 28 Japan's core consumer prices were
flat in May compared with a year earlier, marking the first time
they have stopped falling in seven months, government data
showed on Friday.
The reading in the core consumer price index, which includes
oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched
a forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.4
percent year-on-year decline in April.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food
and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the
United States, fell 0.4 percent in the year to May.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, which are available a month
before the nationwide data and serve as a leading price
indicator, rose 0.2 percent in June from a year earlier. That
followed a 0.1 percent rise in May, which was the first increase
since March 2009. The Tokyo figure also matched a median
forecast by economists.
To view the full tables, click on
For more background, please see PREVIEW.