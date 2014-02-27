TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in January from a year earlier, marking an eighth straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, in a sign the economy is shaking off 15 years of mild deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes oil products, compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.2 percent growth, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

It followed a 1.3 percent year-on-year gain in December, which was the fastest rise since 1.9 percent in October 2008.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.7 percent in the year to January.

It followed a 0.7 percent gain in December, which matched a high last hit in August 1998.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.9 percent in February from a year ago, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.8 percent gain and following a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.

