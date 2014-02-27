China aims to cut taxes, fees for companies by 1 trln yuan this year-premier
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in January from a year earlier, marking an eighth straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, in a sign the economy is shaking off 15 years of mild deflation.
The rise in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes oil products, compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.2 percent growth, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.
It followed a 1.3 percent year-on-year gain in December, which was the fastest rise since 1.9 percent in October 2008.
The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.7 percent in the year to January.
It followed a 0.7 percent gain in December, which matched a high last hit in August 1998.
Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.9 percent in February from a year ago, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.8 percent gain and following a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.
* Toyota, electric machinery makers offer smaller base pay raise * Unions made same demands as one year ago * Big firms offer far less than union demands * Hikes 'far from enough' to boost growth - economist (Adds results, reaction, details) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Most major Japanese companies offered the lowest hike in base pay in four years on Wednesday, a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign dubbed "Abenomics" to spur the long-sl
WASHINGTON, March 15 The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.