TOKYO, June 27 Japan's core consumer prices rose
3.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the fastest since April
1982, as an increase in the national sales tax continued to
boost prices, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and
Communications showed on Friday.
The increase in the core consumer price index, which
excludes volatile prices of fresh food but includes prices of
oil products, matched the median estimate by economists. It
followed a 3.2 percent rise in April.
The Bank of Japan has estimated that the sales tax hike - to
8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 - would add 1.7 percentage
points to annual consumer inflation in April, and 2.0 points
from the following month. The internal affairs ministry does not
provide official estimates.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)