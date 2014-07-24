TOKYO, July 25 Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.3 percent in June from a year earlier as an increase in the national sales tax continued to boost prices, data from the internal affairs ministry showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile prices of fresh food but includes oil products, matched the median market forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 3.4 percent rise in May.

The Bank of Japan has estimated that the sales tax hike - to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 - would add 1.7 percentage points to the annual consumer inflation rate in April, and 2.0 points from the following month. The internal affairs ministry does not provide official estimates. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)