(Repeats to additional alert) TOKYO, March 25 Japan's core consumer prices were unchanged in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was less than economists' median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual gain. The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.8 percent in the year to February. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier, versus a 0.2 percent annual fall seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)