(Repeats to attach to additional alert) TOKYO, June 30 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices were unchanged in May from a year ago. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, were unchanged in June from a year earlier, versus economists' median estimate that prices were unchanged from the same period a year ago.