RPT-Japan June core CPI rises 0.4 pct yr/yr

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts) TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices were unchanged in June from a year ago. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.2 percent in July from a year earlier, versus a 0.1 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)