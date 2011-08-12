(Adds analyst quotes)
By Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara
TOKYO Aug 12 The Japanese government on Friday
sharply revised down this year's consumer price data after
changing the base year for the index, making the end of the
country's long battle with deflation appear more distant.
While the revision is largely technical, it will further
delay an end to the country's ultra-easy monetary policy as the
Bank of Japan has pledged to keep interest rates virtually at
zero until consumer inflation of 1 percent is foreseen.
Annual growth in core consumer prices turned positive in
April for the first time in two years, mostly due to rises in
commodity costs, prompting the BOJ to project 0.7 percent core
consumer inflation for the year that started in April.
But changes in the base year and components making up the
index led to a downward revision to annual core CPI growth for
June to a 0.2 percent drop from the original 0.4 percent rise,
the government said on Friday.
The 0.6 point revision was roughly in line with analyst
forecasts that the move would shave off CPI growth by up to 0.9
point.
"Before the base year change, we had expected that Japan
would achieve a sustained rise in the CPI in early 2013. But now
the timing is likely to be pushed back to the middle of that
year," said Ryohei Kasahara, economist at Daiwa Institute of
Research.
"This means the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policy is set to
stay in place for more than two years."
The government revises the base year for consumer price
index (CPI) data once every five years. It also changes the
components making up the index to better reflect trends in
consumer spending. That tends to push down CPI growth in Japan
because it reflects more big price falls of well-selling items,
such as flat-screen television.
The government will release July CPI figures under the new
base year of 2010 on Aug. 26.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has warned that the base year
change will mean Japan will experience zero or slightly negative
consumer price growth in the current fiscal year.
But he has said there was no change to the BOJ's view that
deflation will gradually ease, and that the base year revision
will not affect the economy and the public's price perceptions.
Some in the BOJ, however, believe that the revision may
affect inflation expectations and hurt the economy if households
hold off on spending on the view that deflation will last longer
than expected.
The impact of the CPI base year change, along with the
potential damage from the strong yen on Japan's economy, may
strengthen the case for pessimists within the BOJ board to
consider further monetary easing measures, some analysts say.
The central bank will issue a new CPI forecast for the
current fiscal year and next, taking into account the impact of
the base year revision, when it publishes its twice-yearly
economic outlook report in October.
A downward revision to the BOJ's price forecast will serve
to reinforce market views that the central bank will keep rates
pegged to zero well into 2013.
The U.S. Federal Reserve also pledged this week to keep
monetary conditions ultra-loose until mid-2013.
