TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's corporate services price index (CSPI) fell 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG INDEX Year-on-year -0.4 -0.3 -0.7 -0.9 96.1 Month-on-month -0.4 0.0 0.3 -0.3 -- To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)