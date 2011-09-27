WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's corporate services price index (CSPI) fell 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.
Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG INDEX Year-on-year -0.4 -0.3 -0.7 -0.9 96.1 Month-on-month -0.4 0.0 0.3 -0.3 -- To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.