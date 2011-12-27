TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's corporate services price index (CSPI) fell 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI NOV OCT SEPT NOV INDEX Year-on-year -0.2 +0.1 0.0 96.3 Month-on-month -0.2 +0.1 +0.2 --- * denotes revisions To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at: here (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)