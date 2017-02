(Reuters plans to discontinue regular coverage of this data from May. For queries, please contact Leika Kihara at leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com)

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's corporate service price index (CSPI) fell 0.3 percent in March from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

Following is a breakdown (changes in percent, previous figures may be revised): OVERALL CSPI MARCH FEB JAN MARCH INDEX Year-on-year -0.3 -0.6 -0.4 96.4 Month-on-month +0.7 +0.1 -0.6 --- * denotes revisions To view the full tables, go to the BOJ's website at:

here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)