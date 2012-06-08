(Adds economist's quote, details)
* April current account surplus -21.2 pct yr/yr
* Exports slowing as China's economy stutters
* Europe's debt crisis also a growing risk to outlook
* Q1 GDP growth revised up to 1.2 pct from 1.0 pct
By Stanley White
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's current account surplus
unexpectedly fell from a year earlier in April in a sign that a
slowdown in China is weighing on demand for the nation's exports
and casting doubt on the strength of its economic recovery.
First quarter economic growth was revised up to 1.2 percent
from initially reported 1.0 percent, reflecting upward revisions
in capital spending and private consumption, separate data also
showed on Thursday.
However, Japan's current account surplus fell 21.2 percent
compared with the median estimate for a 2.8 percent annual
increase and followed an 8.6 percent decline in the year to
March.
That suggested the world's third-largest economy was
struggling to maintain traction gained in the first three months
of the year when it expanded at an annualized pace of 4.7
percent according to the revised data, faster than any other
Group of Seven economy.
The current account, a broad measure of trade and other
investment flows, is likely to remain in surplus due to earnings
on Japan's extensive holdings of overseas assets, helping the
country finance its large public debt burden.
The surplus could shrink as China's slower pace of growth
and Europe's sovereign debt crisis threaten to harm the global
economy and crimp demand for Japanese goods.
Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist at Itochu Economic
Research Institute, said, however, a recent retreat in oil
prices could help.
"Although energy imports remain high in terms of volume, I
don't see current account surplus dwindling in the near term
thanks to falling oil prices," he said.
"Headline figures came a little weaker than expected. But
Japan's exports seem to have bottomed out, and will likely pick
up in the latter half of the fiscal year (to March 2013) along
with recovery in the global economy."
The current account surplus stood at 333.8 billion yen
($4.20 billion), below a median forecast for a 450.3 billion yen
surplus in a Reuters poll, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Friday..
Economists polled by Reuters had expected Japan's gross
domestic product growth to be revised up to 1.1 percent.
The current account balance deteriorated sharply last year
as exports slumped and fuel import costs surged after the
devastating March 2011 earthquake, which led to closure of all
of Japan's nuclear power plants.
The government is having difficulty convincing the public
that it is safe to restart some of the reactors, so the country
must rely on more-expensive thermal power that requires fuel
imports and puts pressure on the trade balance.
A smaller-than-expected increase in exports in April,
according to customs-cleared trade data released last month, has
raised concern that overseas demand is waning, which could slow
Japan's export-dependent economy.
($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Kiyoshi Takenaka;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)