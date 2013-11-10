DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's current account surplus unexpectedly rose 14.3 percent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, due to an increase in earnings in overseas investments and profit from overseas subsidiaries. The rise in the surplus compared with a median estimate for a 22.1 percent annual decrease. The surplus stood at 587.3 billion yen ($5.93 billion), against a median forecast for 400.0 billion yen.($1 = 99.0800 Japanese yen)
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, needs to take steps to avoid possible conflicts of interest in her role as one of Britain's top financial regulators, senior British lawmakers said on Thursday.
Political and general news