TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's current account surplus fell 50.2 percent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, slightly slower than a 51.7 percent decline in the year to May as exports start to recover from a large natural disaster in March.

The fall compared with a median forecast for a 39.0 percent annual decline. The surplus stood at 526.9 billion yen ($6.7 billion) , against a median forecast for 645 billion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance; a median forecast from economists is in parentheses:

(Unadjusted, billion yen)

JUNE MAY YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account

balance +526.9(+645) +590.7 +1,057.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the MOF's website here ($1 = 78.490 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)