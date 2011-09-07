TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's current account surplus fell 42.4 percent in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, slower than a 50.2 percent year-on-year decline in June as exports recover from the March earthquake.

The fall compared with a median forecast for a 31.3 percent year-on-year decline. The surplus stood at 990.2 billion yen ($12.8 billion), against a median forecast for 1.18 trillion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance; a median forecast from economists is in parentheses:

(Unadjusted, billion yen)

JULY JUNE JULY YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- C/A balance +990.2(1,180) +526.9 +1,718.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the MOF's website here ($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)