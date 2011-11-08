TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's current account surplus fell 21.4 percent in September from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, as exports struggled due to a strong yen and global slowdown while hefty demand for energy resources after the March earthquake boosted import costs.

The fall was smaller than a median forecast by economists for a 28.0 percent drop, and followed a 64.3 percent fall in the year to August. The surplus stood at 1.585 trillion yen ($20.4 billion), against a median forecast for 1.452 trillion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance; economists' median forecast is in parentheses:

(Unadjusted, billion yen)

SEPT AUG SEPT YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +1,584.8(+1,452.2) +407.5 +2,017.5 Trade balance +373.2 -694.7 +911.0 Income balance +1,393.7 +1,353.9 +1,234.6 ----------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here ($1 = 77.730 Japanese Yen)