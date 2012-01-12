TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's current account
surplus fell 85.5 percent in November from a year earlier,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, as exports fell on
weaker global demand and energy imports increased due to higher
oil prices.
The fall was bigger than a median market forecast for a 74.7
percent annual fall and followed a 62.4 percent fall in the year
to October.
The surplus stood at 138.5 billion yen ($1.80 billion),
against a median forecast for 242.4 billion yen.
Following are details of the current account balance
(economists' median forecast in parentheses):
(Unadjusted, billion yen)
NOV OCT NOV YR BEFORE
----------------------------------------------------------------
Current account
balance +138.5 (+242.4) +562.4 +955.4
Trade balance -585.1 -206.1 +256.2
Income balance +934.0 +1,121.5 +826.4
----------------------------------------------------------------
For the full tables, see the MOF's website of at
here
($1 = 76.9200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)