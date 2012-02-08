TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's current account
surplus shrank 43.9 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to its
lowest level since 1996, as it posted a trade deficit on weak
exports and a surge in fuel imports due to nuclear plant
shutdowns.
The current account surplus stood at 9.6289 trillion yen
($125 billion) in 2011, with income gains from overseas
investment offsetting the deficit in the trade balance.
In December, the current account surplus fell 74.7 percent
from a year earlier, in line with a median market forecast for a
71.9 percent decline and followed a 85.5 percent drop in
November.
The surplus stood at 303.5 billion yen, against a median
forecast for 336.9 billion yen.
Following are details of the current account balance
(Economists' median forecast in parentheses):
(Unadjusted, billion yen)
2011 2010
---------------------------------------------------------------
Current account
balance +9,628.9 +17,170.6
Trade balance -1,608.9 +7,978.9
Income balance +14,029.6 +11,697.7
----------------------------------------------------------------
DEC NOV DEC YR
BEFORE
----------------------------------------------------------------
Current account
balance +303.5(+336.9)
+138.5
+1,197.9
Trade balance -145.8 -585.1 +763.5
Income balance +700.5 +934.0 +585.4
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)