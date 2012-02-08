TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's current account surplus shrank 43.9 percent in 2011 from a year earlier to its lowest level since 1996, as it posted a trade deficit on weak exports and a surge in fuel imports due to nuclear plant shutdowns.

The current account surplus stood at 9.6289 trillion yen ($125 billion) in 2011, with income gains from overseas investment offsetting the deficit in the trade balance.

In December, the current account surplus fell 74.7 percent from a year earlier, in line with a median market forecast for a 71.9 percent decline and followed a 85.5 percent drop in November.

The surplus stood at 303.5 billion yen, against a median forecast for 336.9 billion yen.

Following are details of the current account balance (Economists' median forecast in parentheses):

(Unadjusted, billion yen)

2011 2010 --------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +9,628.9 +17,170.6 Trade balance -1,608.9 +7,978.9 Income balance +14,029.6 +11,697.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------

DEC NOV DEC YR BEFORE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current account balance +303.5(+336.9) +138.5 +1,197.9 Trade balance -145.8 -585.1 +763.5 Income balance +700.5 +934.0 +585.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of at:

here ($1 = 76.8800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)